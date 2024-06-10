Both the S&P index and the NASDAQ index are on pace for record closes.

For the NASDAQ index the high closing level is at 17187.90. The current price is trading at 17195.90 up 62.55 points or 0.37%.

For the S&P index it high closing level comes in at 5354.04. The current price is trading at 5360.19 up 13.25 points or 0.24%.

Looking at some of the major stocks: