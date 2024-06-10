Both the S&P index and the NASDAQ index are on pace for record closes.
- For the NASDAQ index the high closing level is at 17187.90. The current price is trading at 17195.90 up 62.55 points or 0.37%.
- For the S&P index it high closing level comes in at 5354.04. The current price is trading at 5360.19 up 13.25 points or 0.24%.
Looking at some of the major stocks:
- Nvidia shares after their tender one-stop split is trading up $1.11 or 0.93% at $122.01
- Apple shares are trading down but off its lowest levels. Shares are down $-2.90 or -1.47% at $194.01. The Apple worldwide developers conference has coming gone. Shares moved lower during the event, bottoming at $192.15 before starting to rebound a bit.
- Crowdstrike is trading up $33.36 or 9.55% at $382.59. The company is being moved into the S&P 500
- Go Daddy is up $2.63 or 1.89% $141.99. It too was added to the S&P 500
- Gamestop shares are down $4.01 or -14.17% at $24.23. The options that Roaring Kitty, had a strike price of $20. Shares close to size $48.75 on May 14, and $46.55 on June 6.