Over the weekend the bull market turned two years old, and it started the new year with gains once again. The S&P index closed higher for the 46th time this year. The Dow industrial average also closed at a new record level.

The NASDAQ index is still off of its all-time high reached in the month of July, but is within 0.77% of the new record.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 201.36 points or 0.47% at 43065.22. The new intraday high price comes in at 43139.00.

S&P index rose 44.82 points or 0.77% at 5895.85. It new all time intraday high reached 5871.41.

NASDAQ index closed up 159.75 points or 0.87% at 18502.69. The all-time high closing level for the NASDAQ is 18647.45.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 14.22 points or 0.64% at 2248.63.

The beat goes on. Will the NASDAQ index join the S&P and Dow in reaching record levels tomorrow? Stay tuned.

Nvidia closed at a new record level today with a gain of $3.27 or 2.43%. It closed at $138.07 after trading as high as $139.60.It is leading the Magnificent 7 in reaching a new record