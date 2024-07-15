Stocks have rotated lower and trade to new lows for the day.

The S&P index has now moved back below its prior record closing level at 5633.92. The low price just reached 5626.62, and is trying to bounce back higher. The price trades above and below the 5633.92 level over the last few minutes of trading. The current price trades at 5631.08.

The Dow Industrial Average average has also come off its highs. However it still remains above its high closing level of 40003.60 reach back on May 17. The current prices trading up 190 points or 0.48% at 40191.43.

The NASDAQ and is up 53.50 points or 0.29% at 18451.53, after reaching as high as 18641.53. The all-time high closing level reached last Wednesday was at 18647.45. As such the high today could not extend above the previous high close.