The S&P index is now moved into negative territory and traits down -8.28 points or -0.15% at 5413. The low price reached 5412.02 so far.

The NASDAQ index is holding onto a 24 point gain or 0.14% at 17632. The Dow Industrial Average averages down -265 points or -0.69% at 38447.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is getting hit the hardest with a -20.48 point decline or -1.0% at 2036.42.

Both the S&P and NASDAQ index closed at record levels yesterday. The Dow Industrial Average averages still remains well below its all-time high closing level of 40003.

Yields are lower in the short end but the 30-year bond yield is now up 0.3 basis points ahead of the 30 year bond auction at 1 PM ET.