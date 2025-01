The S&P index has moved into positive territory. The high price just reached 5830.76. The current price is trading at 5827.41 up 0.41 points on the day.

The Dow industrial average is extending its gains to 306 points or 0.73% at 42245.30. Much of the gain is as a result of gains in UnitedHealth, Caterpillar, Amgen and Nike

UnitedHealth (UNH): +4.52%

Caterpillar (CAT): +3.22%

Amgen (AMGN): +2.40%

Nike (NKE): +1.78%

The NASDAQ index is the laggard with a decline of -140 points currently.