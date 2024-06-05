The NASDAQ index extended to a new intraday all-time high earlier today. The S&P index has now surpassed it all intraday high price at 5341.88. The high price just reached 5343.16.

The NASDAQ all-time high price came in at 17032.66. The high price just reached 17142.40. Some winners today include

  • Nvidia, +4.42%
  • Super Micro Computers +4.72%
  • Meta Platforms +2.43%
  • Palantir, +3.39%
  • Palo Alto Network, +1.85%
  • GameStop, +12.00%
  • Servicenow +4.04%
  • Netflix, +2.09
  • CHipotle, +2.49%
  • CrowdStrike, +10.78%