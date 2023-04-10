The S&P index is moving back toward unchanged on the day. The index shares traded -4.52 points from the closing level on Thursday. The low price today took the index down -32.48 points. The current price is trading down -5.67 points or -0.14% at 4099.36.

The Dow Industrial Average is up about 50 points or 0.15% at 33534.50

The NASDAQ index is down -33.40 points or -0.28% at 12054.14.

The two year yield has dipped back below 4% level at 3.999%. The high yield today reached 4.024%. The 10 year yield is trading at 3.409% after trading as high as 3.436% earlier today.

Crude oil is trading back below the $80 level at $79.98. The low price reached $79.71. The high price today reached $81.22.

Gold is trading lower by $17.53 and back below the $2000 level. The current price is trading at $1989.50. Looking at the hourly chart, the price of gold has been trading above and below its 200 hour moving average at $1988.14.