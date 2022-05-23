Stand and Poors rating agency weighing in.

change of government in Australia has no impact on its sovereign rating

Australia's debt levels aren't a threat right now

The Australian election over the weekend produced a landslide loss for the incumbent government, with a huge reduction in seats in parliament, but not a landslide win for the opposition. The opposition will form a government but its still in doubt if it'll form a majority government or in coalition with Greens/independents.

14 seats still to be declared: