The major US  indices  are closing higher led by the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 and flow of funds head into risk.

  • Apple is up for the 11th consecutive day
  • S&P closes above it's 100 day MA for the 2nd consecutive day
  • Dow closes above its 100 day MA for the 1st time since February 9th. 100 day MA is at 35090.27
  • Nasdaq index moved up and tested the 100 day MA at 14646.86 level but found sellers on the first look.
  • Real estate +2.9%, Technology +2.1% and Communication +1.7% were the largest gaining sectors today
  • Energy -0.3%, Financials +0.2% and Health Care +0.6% were the largest lagging sectors today

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 338.30 points or 0.97% at 35294.18
  • S&P index up 56.10 points or 1.23% at 4631.61
  • NASDAQ index up 264.74 points or 1.84% at 14619.65
  • Russell 2000 up 55.03 points or 2.65% at 2133.09

BTW the Russell 2000 index is also still below its 100 day moving average at 2143.83. Tomorrow will be key technically for both the Russell and the NASDAQ index as they approach/look to breach their 100 day moving averages for the first time in a number of months.