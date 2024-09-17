The major indices are closing with mixed but modest changes.

The S&P did trade to a new record intraday high level, above 5669,. but stalled just above that level at 5670.81. The buyers turned to sellers. After trading negative into the last hour of trading, buying at the close pushed the index higher. The index closed in positive territory for the 7th consecutive day but it was only by 0.03%.

The Dow- also traded to a new intraday all time high - but closed lower on the day.

The Nasdaq was up 189 points at session highs but is closing up by 35.93 points.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell as 15.90 points or -0.04% at 41606.18

S&P index rose 1.49 points or 0.03% at 5634.58

NASDAQ index rose 38.93 points or 0.20% at 17628.06

The small-cap Russell 2000 did the best. It rose 16.30 points or 0.74% at 2205.47.