Catching up with a report from analysts at rating Agency S&P, they say they don't anticipate the monetary tightening cycle in the US will ease in 2023, and before the Federal Reserve 'clearly signals' its intent to do so

Also:

"surprisingly strong" demand will keep policy rates 'higher for longer' for most advanced countries

Now see global GDP growth at 2.9% for this year and next before climbing to 3.3% in the years after

---

Federal Reserve Chair Powell spoke Thursday - no signal of lower rates for now from him: