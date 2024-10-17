The S&P index has erased it gains and trading into negative territory as the clock ticks toward the close.

The NASDAQ index is holding onto a small gain of around 0.10%.

The Dow industrial average is up 0.42% and the Russell 2000 is down -0.27%.

At session highs, the S&P index is up nearly 36 points or 0.61%.

After the close Netflix will report earnings. The expectations are for $5.12 on revenues of $9.76 billion. Paid membership expected 282.15 million. Shares are currently down -1.92% on the day at $688.50. The all-time high price reached on Monday at $736.

Technically, the 100 day moving averages and $672.28. It 200 day moving average is at $626.65. The stock price fell below its 50 day moving average today at $700.99.

Q

For the year, shares are still up 41.57% after closing the year at $486.88.

Yields are higher and near highs for the day out the curve.The 10 year yield is at 4.088% up 7.3 bps. The 30 year is at 4.387%, up 8.9 basis points.

On Monday, the 10 year yield traded as high as 4.142% before rotating lower and trading down to 3.99% yesterday.