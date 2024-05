Prior +3.2%

HICP +3.4% vs +3.4% y/y prelim

Prior +3.3%

The positive news is that core annual inflation is seen easing to 2.9%, down from 3.3% in the month before. The hope for the ECB will be for this trend to continue through to year-end. But we'll have to see, especially since monthly core prices have been on the up.