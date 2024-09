Prior +2.8%

HICP +2.4% vs +2.4% y/y prelim

Prior +2.9%

Core annual inflation is seen easing slightly again to 2.7% at least. That is down from 2.8% in July but still not quite there yet in terms of solidifying a base closer towards the 2% mark. It's a slow grind and not just for Spain but most of the other countries in the euro area as well.