Prior +2.3%

HICP +2.4% vs +2.5% y/y expected

Prior +2.1%

Headline annual inflation in Spain comes in as expected, though ticking slightly higher in August compared to July. The good news at least is that the core reading is seen down to 6.1% this month, compared to 6.2% in the previous month. But it is still staying elevated and isn't too much comfort I would say.