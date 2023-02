Prior +5.9%

CPI % m/m

Prior -0.2%

HICP +6.1% vs +5.5% y/y expected

Prior +5.9%

HICP % vs +0.5% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%'

🔥🔥🔥. This builds on the French report earlier and is adding a bit of spice to the slight reaction moves from earlier. Once again, it just reaffirms that inflation is looking to be more sticky in the euro area. Even looking at core inflation, it is seen up to 7.7% y/y as compared to the 7.5% y/y reading in January.