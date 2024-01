Prior +3.1%

HICP +3.5% vs +3.1% y/y expected

Prior +3.3%

This won't help with the thinking that the ECB might cut rates sooner rather than later. However, core annual inflation did at least ease further from 3.8% in December to 3.6% in January. But still, the headline numbers could suggest that price pressures are more resistant to start the new year.