Prior +3.2%

HICP +1.6% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +2.9%

Spanish headline annual inflation slips under the 2% threshold for the first time since March 2021, even if it is slightly higher than estimated. A lot of this has to do with base effects and the more import reading, that being core annual inflation (which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices), was seen at 5.9% - down just slightly from 6.1% in May.