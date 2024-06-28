- Prior +3.6%
- HICP +3.5% vs +3.4% y/y expected
- Prior +3.8%
Spanish annual inflation continues to hover just above 3%, despite it being a slight fall compared to May. Core annual inflation remains at 3.0%, unchanged from the previous month. Sticky.
