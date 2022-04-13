- HICP +9.8% vs +9.8% y/y prelim
The preliminary report can be found here. No change to the initial estimates as Spanish inflation hits the highest since May 1985 with electricity, fuel and food and beverage prices leading the inflation acceleration.
