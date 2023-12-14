- Prior +3.5%
- HICP +3.3% vs +3.2% y/y prelim
- Prior +3.5%
The added good news is that core annual inflation is seen easing further to 4.5% in November, down from 5.2% in October. Still, there is some ways to go before we get to the 2% mark for now.
The added good news is that core annual inflation is seen easing further to 4.5% in November, down from 5.2% in October. Still, there is some ways to go before we get to the 2% mark for now.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read