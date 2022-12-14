- HICP +6.7% vs +6.6% y/y prelim
Not much change to the final estimates and while headline annual inflation did ease from the 7.3% reading in October, core annual inflation actually ticked higher to 6.3% in November - up from 6.2% in the month prior.
