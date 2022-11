Prior +7.3%

HICP +6.6% vs +7.5% y/y expected

Prior +7.3%

This is another big report on the inflation front as it reaffirms that price pressures are slowing down, as highlighted here last week. That's a positive development for risk trades and it is pinning the dollar lower to start the session with bond yields falling upon the release of the data. 10-year Treasury yields are now down 4.5 bps to 3.657%, at the lows for the day.