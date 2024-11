Prior +1.5%

HICP +1.8% vs +1.8% y/y prelim

Prior +1.7%

Core annual inflation was seen at 2.5% on the month, up slightly from 2.4% in September. That just reaffirms a small bump in the works in the disinflation process. But given recent developments, the ECB will still feel comfortable in sticking with rate cuts for now.