Prior +1.5%

HICP +1.8% vs +1.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

The higher readings here reaffirms some bumps in the road in the disinflation process. Core annual inflation also ticked a little higher to 2.5%, up from 2.4% in September. We'll see how this continues to play out in the months ahead and how much this will affect the ECB outlook as such. For now, one month's worth of reading isn't cause for panic.