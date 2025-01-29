Prior was +0.8%

GDP Q4 Y/Y +3.5% vs 3.2% prior.

"Gross Domestic Product (GDP), measured in terms of volume, increased by 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter. This rate was similar to that of the third quarter of 2024.

Domestic demand contributed 1.2 points to quarterly GDP growth. For its part, external demand contributed -0.4 points.

By additions of demand, household final consumption expenditure grew by 1.0% and that of public administrations by 0.4%. Gross capital formation, for its part, varied by 2.8 per cent.

Exports of goods and services showed a quarter-quarter rate of 0.1 per cent, three tenths less than in the third quarter. Imports, for their part, registered a variation of 1.3 per cent, with an increase of four tenths over the previous quarter.

On the supply side, all large sectors had positive rates in their added value, except for the primary branches. Thus, the industrial branches grew by 0.3% inter-quarter. Among them, the manufacturing industry accelerated its rate by six tenths from the previous quarter, to a growth of 0.5%.

Construction's gross value added rose 2.6 per cent to 4.2 points higher than in the previous quarter. And the Services slowed by one tenth, to 0.9%.

For their part, the primary branches recorded a quarterly variation of -0.7%, compared to 1.5% in the previous quarter."