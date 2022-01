Prior +2.6%

GDP +5.2% y/y

Prior +3.4%

That's a rather decent performance by the Spanish economy to wrap up the final quarter of last year. Over the course of 2021, the economy is estimated to have grown by 5.0% after a 10.8% slump in 2020. That marks the fastest growth since 2000 but falls short of the government's supposed target of 6.5%.