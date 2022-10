CPI -0.7% vs -0.6% m/m prelim

HICP +9.0% vs +9.3% y/y prelim

HICP -0.2% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

A slight revision lower with the monthly figures also reflecting a drop in price pressures in Spain during the month of September. The core reading is also seen easing from +6.4% y/y in August to +6.2% y/y last month but even so, these figures are still relatively on the high side.