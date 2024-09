Prior +2.3%

HICP +1.7% vs +1.9% y/y expected

Prior +2.4%

This adds to the French data from earlier and reaffirms softer price pressures towards the end of Q3. Core inflation is also seen easing further to 2.4%, so that's another positive development. And all of this just rebuffs expectations that the ECB might indeed cut rates by 25 bps next month.