Spanish data:

Industrial Output NSA +2.2% y/y in October vs. prior of +3.6%

Industrial Output SA +2.5% in October y/y vs. prior 3.6%

Industrial Output in October -0.4% m/m vs. -0.1% prior

---

NSA = not seasonally adjusted

SA = seasonally adjusted

---

Also, Industrial Output in Austria is slower in October, +3.9% y/y from September's +6.9%