Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is poised to remain the Spanish prime minister as a result of Sunday’s national election.

None of Spain’s major parties secured a governing majority - an as expected result. 176 seats are needed to control the Spanish parliament.

Popular Party 136 seats (won the most votes but was left with no clear path to form a government)

Socialists 122

far-right Vox 33

left-wing Sumar 31

Politico has more detail: