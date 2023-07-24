Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is poised to remain the Spanish prime minister as a result of Sunday’s national election.
None of Spain’s major parties secured a governing majority - an as expected result. 176 seats are needed to control the Spanish parliament.
- Popular Party 136 seats (won the most votes but was left with no clear path to form a government)
- Socialists 122
- far-right Vox 33
- left-wing Sumar 31
Politico has more detail:
- The outcome opens the door to Sánchez remaining in power. Together with Yolanda Díaz’s left-wing Sumar coalition, the prime minister’s Socialist Party could form a coalition that controls 153 seats in parliament, but in order to govern he’ll need to forge deals with a variety of political groups with wildly different objectives. Sánchez is unlikely to be able to obtain the backing of the 176 MPs needed to be confirmed as prime minister the first time the new parliament discusses the matter, but he could make a bid during the second round of voting