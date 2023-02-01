Spanish S&P Manufacturing PMI: 48.4 (Forecast 48, Previous 46.4)

Reuters Note

The monthly slide, the seventh in a row, was the slowest since September, the survey said.

"The Spanish manufacturing sector started 2023 on a slightly better footing when compared to the latter half of 2022," said S&P Global's economist Laura Denman, adding that the sector appeared to be over the worst of the current downturn.

Spanish economic growth is expected to slow down this year. The government has forecast 2.1% growth in 2023, down from 5.5% in 2022, while many analysts expect growth to be even slower.

Official Release

EUR