Spanish S&P Manufacturing PMI: 48.4 (Forecast 48, Previous 46.4)

Reuters Note

The monthly slide, the seventh in a row, was the slowest since September, the survey said.



"The Spanish manufacturing sector started 2023 on a slightly better footing when compared to the latter half of 2022," said S&P Global's economist Laura Denman, adding that the sector appeared to be over the worst of the current downturn.

Spanish economic growth is expected to slow down this year. The government has forecast 2.1% growth in 2023, down from 5.5% in 2022, while many analysts expect growth to be even slower.

Official Release

EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term