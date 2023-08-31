The dollar is little changed for the most part with only the Japanese yen keeping a slender lead against the rest of the major currencies bloc so far today. Here's a snapshot of things and it shows the narrower ranges that are at play going into European trading:

From a technical perspective, EUR/USD is one to watch with inflation data coming up and the pair now testing its 100-day moving average at 1.0924 after yesterday's move higher. GBP/USD has moved above its own 100-day moving average but faces short-term resistance closer to 1.2790-00 on any further upside push.

As for USD/JPY itself, the slight drop today mainly eats into the move higher from yesterday so the pair is still not really doing a whole lot. For buyers, it remains critical to stay above the 145.00 mark so that is the more pertinent level to be mindful of.

In other markets, US futures are little changed and keeping steadier for the most part. It's been four straight days of gains now for major indices and dip buyers will be hoping to carry that further today with month-end in focus.

Looking over to the bond market, it really looks like we might just see a peak in 10-year Treasury yields already just above the 4.30% mark. And that's a key sign to pay attention to for broader market sentiment.