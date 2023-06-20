Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach spoke in an interview, saying any short-term stimulus package won't solve China's longer term economic malaise.

  • “I think there is a tradeoff here between the cyclical stimulus majors that are going to be taken, and the ongoing longer-term issues that China has with respect to growth”

China is facing problems from:

  • ongoing conflict with the US
  • an aging demographic issue
  • productivity problems
  • And the country's direction is "being driven more by ideology than markets right now”
roach 20 May 2022

Yesterday we got the long-awaited rate cut out of China:

Meanwhile analysts are piling onto the GDP forecast cut wagon: