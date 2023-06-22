The BOE went and did it, delivering a "surprise" 50 bps rate hike today. To be fair, markets had already priced in a near coin toss ahead of it so this isn't that shocking. Nonetheless, it's one that is causing a bit of a stir across broader markets and sterling had benefited from it - at least initially.

GBP/USD moved up from 1.2780 to a high of 1.2835 before settling around 1.2800 just minutes after the decision. (Update: It is now falling to 1.2750 on the day)

Now, there are a couple of things to be mindful about here. Let's take a look at them: