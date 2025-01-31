Trump said on Thursday afternoon that he’d probably decide that evening on whether to apply his planned 25% tariff to Canadian oil.

There hasn't been any word on this. He may have decided but hasn't said anything. Or he may not yet have decided.

A tariff on oil from Canada would hit a major sector and raise the cost of gasoline, particularly in the Midwest.

Earlier:

The spike lower in CAD late on Thursday saw USD/CAD to a near five year high. I posted this chart earlier and USD/CAD hasn't done a lot since.