The latest doing the rounds is along the lines that "China is set to announce a further relaxation of Covid control measures as soon as today".

That is, still no official announcement.

I posted earlier on:

But the statement from the Politburo was very short on detail.

As I said earlier, its still only midday or so in China so there may be more to come later.

This is a social media rumour:

All of those would make sense but nothing official yet.