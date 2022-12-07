The latest doing the rounds is along the lines that "China is set to announce a further relaxation of Covid control measures as soon as today".

That is, still no official announcement.

I posted earlier on:

China's leaders say plan to allow home quarantine, to ease COVID testing

But the statement from the Politburo was very short on detail.

As I said earlier, its still only midday or so in China so there may be more to come later.

This is a social media rumour:

china COVID easing

All of those would make sense but nothing official yet.