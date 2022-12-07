The latest doing the rounds is along the lines that "China is set to announce a further relaxation of Covid control measures as soon as today".
That is, still no official announcement.
I posted earlier on:
China's leaders say plan to allow home quarantine, to ease COVID testing
But the statement from the Politburo was very short on detail.
As I said earlier, its still only midday or so in China so there may be more to come later.
This is a social media rumour:
All of those would make sense but nothing official yet.