The bad 30 year bond auction did not deter the buyers in the stocks today. There is too much momentum today.
The major indices are trading to new highs:
- Dow industrial average is currently up in 635 points or 1.64% at 39398.23. The high Price reached 39433.52.
- S&P index is up 117.5 points or 2.225% at 5316.88.The hybrids reached 5318.96
- NASDAQ index is up 464 points or 2.88% at 16660. The high price reached 16664.15
Looking at the Magnificent 7:
- Meta Platforms, +3.25%
- Apple, +1.94%
- Amazon, +1.96%
- Nvidia, plus a 6.02%
- Alphabet, +22.78%
- Tesla, +4.22%,
Some other big winners today:
- Palantir +10.9%
- Shopify, +7.10%
- Broadcom, +6.59%
- Lam research +6.24%
- Micron, +6.07%
- Snowflake, +5.71%
- Qualcomm, +5.50%
- General Motors, +5.5%
Bitcoin is up 8.04%, and that has Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF up 8.44%