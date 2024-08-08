The bad 30 year bond auction did not deter the buyers in the stocks today. There is too much momentum today.

The major indices are trading to new highs:

  • Dow industrial average is currently up in 635 points or 1.64% at 39398.23. The high Price reached 39433.52.
  • S&P index is up 117.5 points or 2.225% at 5316.88.The hybrids reached 5318.96
  • NASDAQ index is up 464 points or 2.88% at 16660. The high price reached 16664.15

Looking at the Magnificent 7:

  • Meta Platforms, +3.25%
  • Apple, +1.94%
  • Amazon, +1.96%
  • Nvidia, plus a 6.02%
  • Alphabet, +22.78%
  • Tesla, +4.22%,

Some other big winners today:

  • Palantir +10.9%
  • Shopify, +7.10%
  • Broadcom, +6.59%
  • Lam research +6.24%
  • Micron, +6.07%
  • Snowflake, +5.71%
  • Qualcomm, +5.50%
  • General Motors, +5.5%

Bitcoin is up 8.04%, and that has Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF up 8.44%