The bad 30 year bond auction did not deter the buyers in the stocks today. There is too much momentum today.

The major indices are trading to new highs:

Dow industrial average is currently up in 635 points or 1.64% at 39398.23. The high Price reached 39433.52.

S&P index is up 117.5 points or 2.225% at 5316.88.The hybrids reached 5318.96

NASDAQ index is up 464 points or 2.88% at 16660. The high price reached 16664.15

Looking at the Magnificent 7:

Meta Platforms, +3.25%

Apple, +1.94%

Amazon, +1.96%

Nvidia, plus a 6.02%

Alphabet, +22.78%

Tesla, +4.22%,

Some other big winners today:

Palantir +10.9%

Shopify, +7.10%

Broadcom, +6.59%

Lam research +6.24%

Micron, +6.07%

Snowflake, +5.71%

Qualcomm, +5.50%

General Motors, +5.5%

Bitcoin is up 8.04%, and that has Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF up 8.44%