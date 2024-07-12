J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup kicked off the earnings season today. Yesterday PepsiCo did release its earnings as well.
So how does next week's earnings calendar look?
Monday, July 15
- Goldman Sachs
- BlackRock Tuesday,
Tuesday, July 16
- Bank of America
- United health group
- Progressive
- Morgan Stanley.
- Charles Schwab.
- PNC
- Interactive Brokers
- JB Hunt
Wednesday, July 17
- Johnson & Johnson
- United
- Alcoa
- Discover
- Kinder Morgan
Thursday, July 18
- Taiwan Semi Conductor
- Nokia
- DR Horton
- Netflix
- Intuitive Surgical
- PPG
Friday, July 19
- American Express
- Halliburton
- Comerica
- Travelers
When are the Magnificent 7 releasing its earnings this cycle?
- Alphabet, July 23
- Microsoft July 23
- Tesla July 23
- Amazon, July 25
- Meta Platforms, July 31
- Apple, August 1
- Nvidia, August 15