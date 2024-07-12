J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup kicked off the earnings season today. Yesterday PepsiCo did release its earnings as well.

So how does next week's earnings calendar look?

Monday, July 15

  • Goldman Sachs
  • BlackRock Tuesday,

Tuesday, July 16

  • Bank of America
  • United health group
  • Progressive
  • Morgan Stanley.
  • Charles Schwab.
  • PNC
  • Interactive Brokers
  • JB Hunt

Wednesday, July 17

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • United
  • Alcoa
  • Discover
  • Kinder Morgan

Thursday, July 18

  • Taiwan Semi Conductor
  • Nokia
  • DR Horton
  • Netflix
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • PPG

Friday, July 19

  • American Express
  • Halliburton
  • Comerica
  • Travelers

When are the Magnificent 7 releasing its earnings this cycle?

  • Alphabet, July 23
  • Microsoft July 23
  • Tesla July 23
  • Amazon, July 25
  • Meta Platforms, July 31
  • Apple, August 1
  • Nvidia, August 15