J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup kicked off the earnings season today. Yesterday PepsiCo did release its earnings as well.

So how does next week's earnings calendar look?

Monday, July 15

Goldman Sachs

BlackRock Tuesday,

Tuesday, July 16

Bank of America

United health group

Progressive

Morgan Stanley.

Charles Schwab.

PNC

Interactive Brokers

JB Hunt

Wednesday, July 17

Johnson & Johnson

United

Alcoa

Discover

Kinder Morgan

Thursday, July 18

Taiwan Semi Conductor

Nokia

DR Horton

Netflix

Intuitive Surgical

PPG

Friday, July 19

American Express

Halliburton

Comerica

Travelers

When are the Magnificent 7 releasing its earnings this cycle?