The US stock futures are implying a higher opening for the major indices when the opening bell rings at 9:30 AM ET.

Dow industrial average +114 points after yesterday's -106.57 point decline

S&P index up 15.30 points after yesterday's -9.5 a point decline

NASDAQ index up 53 points after yesterday's -32.05 point decline

US yields are trading near the days low levels with the 10 yield down 3.8 basis points at 4.328%.

Crude oil is lower by about $1 at $89.50.