In case you missed it: Nvidia earnings beat. Announces 10:1 stock split

That is helping to prop up the risk mood, after a somewhat lackluster appetite in the last few days. S&P 500 futures are up 0.6% with Nasdaq futures up 1.0%. Tech shares are leading the way but the overall mood is holding more optimistic. European futures are also pointing to slight gains after a fall in the last two days.