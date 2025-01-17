The major US stock indices are on pace to have their first positive week. Coming into the day:
- Dow industrial average up 2.90%
- S&P index up 1.89%
- NASDAQ index is up 0.92%.
in premarket trading futures implying:
- S&P index 52.66 points
- Dow industrial average 274 points
- NASDAQ index up 342 points
Intel shares are up 7.42% on a report that they are in play as a takeover target (they need it)
- Nvidia shares are up 1.67%. Yesterday shares fell -1.96%
- Microsoft shares are up 1.42%. Yesterday shares fell -0.41%
- Amazon shares are up 1.85%. Yesterday shares and felt -1.20%.
- Meta shares are up 1.67%. Yesterday shares fell -0.94%.
- Alphabet shares are up 1.69%. Yesterday shares fell -1.35%
- Apple shares are up 1.31% after tumbling -4.04% yesterday.