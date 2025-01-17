The major US stock indices are on pace to have their first positive week. Coming into the day:

Dow industrial average up 2.90%

S&P index up 1.89%

NASDAQ index is up 0.92%.

in premarket trading futures implying:

S&P index 52.66 points

Dow industrial average 274 points

NASDAQ index up 342 points

Intel shares are up 7.42% on a report that they are in play as a takeover target (they need it)