The major US stock indices are on pace to have their first positive week. Coming into the day:

  • Dow industrial average up 2.90%
  • S&P index up 1.89%
  • NASDAQ index is up 0.92%.

in premarket trading futures implying:

  • S&P index 52.66 points
  • Dow industrial average 274 points
  • NASDAQ index up 342 points

Intel shares are up 7.42% on a report that they are in play as a takeover target (they need it)

  • Nvidia shares are up 1.67%. Yesterday shares fell -1.96%
  • Microsoft shares are up 1.42%. Yesterday shares fell -0.41%
  • Amazon shares are up 1.85%. Yesterday shares and felt -1.20%.
  • Meta shares are up 1.67%. Yesterday shares fell -0.94%.
  • Alphabet shares are up 1.69%. Yesterday shares fell -1.35%
  • Apple shares are up 1.31% after tumbling -4.04% yesterday.