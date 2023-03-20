Major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term closed the day higher.

Both the S&P index and the Dow Industrial Average never made it into negative territory today. The S&P index had a low that skimmed unchanged at +0.24 points. The Dow Industrial Average low for the day reached +10.34 points. Both are closing solidly higher with the Dow Industrial Average leading the way.

For the NASDAQ index its low price today reached -79.82 points, but recovered all those declines and is closing up around 45 points on the day.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 382.58 points or 1.20% at 32244.59

S&P index rose 34.91 points or 0.89% at 3951.56

NASDAQ index was 45.03 points or 0.39% at 11675.55

Russell 2000 rose 19.09 points or 1.11% at 1744.99

First Republic Bank did not fare as well as the market as it remains under pressure despite news that J.P. Morgan's Dimon was leading discussions on how banks together, might look to shore up the beleaguered bank. The price closed above $23 on Friday. It closed today at $12.18, down $-10.85 or -47.11%.

Microsoft fell $-7.20 or -2.58% to $272.23 after trading as high as $283.33 on Friday. Nvidia which reached a high of $263.99 on Friday traded down $-5.95 at the lows today, but is closing up $1.75 or 0.68% at $259.