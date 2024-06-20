The flow funds in the US stock market has shifted. Earlier the Dow was lower, the NASDAQ was higher, the S&P was in the middle. Currently the Dow Industrial Average average is higher, the S&P is near unchanged and the NASDAQ has turned into negative territory.

The NASDAQ index has closed higher for seven consecutive days, and each of those days have been record closing levels. The S&P closed at a record level on Friday

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average +160 points or 0.42% at 38994.60

S&P index up 4.7 points or 0.08% at 5491.50.

Nasdaq down 43.0-0.24% at 17818.40.

Nvidia shares were trading at a high of $140.76. It is currently trading at $136.61. That's still up one dollar and the day but well off high levels.

Apple shares are trading down $-2.40 or -1.13% at $211.85.

Microsoft is trading down $-4.20 or -0.94% of $442.15

Those three stocks are fighting it out for the three largest capitalized companies.