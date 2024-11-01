Its not my model. I'm posting it for info. If you don't like the post, feel free to ... chill out a bit.

This is from Mark Hulbert at Market Watch:

This stock-market prediction model is not complicated. It exploits the historical tendency for the incumbent political party's chance of electoral victory to reflect the Dow's year-to-date performance. The model's track record is statistically highly significant - at the 99% level.

incumbent means Harris

model gives her a 69% chance of winning

Here is the link for a little more.

Anyway, we'll all find out soon enough and can return to living in peace and harmony. ;-)