S&P 500 up 58 points, or 1.5%, to 3903 (high of 3914)

Nasdaq up 2.3%

Russell 2000 up 2.3%

DJIA +1.2%

S&P TSX Comp +1.7%

The S&P 500 is now right in the middle of the recent range. It will need to get above 3950 to spark any real optimism about a big bounce.