Major US stock indices are mixed to lower with the broader S&P and NASDAQ index down. The Dow industrial averages trading above and below unchanged.

Currently all 3 indices are trading modestly in the red:

Dow industrial average is down -15.94 points or -0.05% at 33398.24

S&P index is down -4.56 points or -0.11% at 4273.43

NASDAQ index is down -36.51 points or -0.28% at 13149.66

Yields are moving lower which as helped a bit, but not enough to tilt the indices into positive territory:

2 year yield 5.109%, -6.1 basis points

5 year yield 4.874% -8.7 basis points

10 year yield 4.922% -6.4 basis points

30 year yield 5.077% -2.4 base points

The US 10 year yield ticked just above 5.00%. The 30 year yield reached 5.146%

Crude oil is higher but off their highest levels. The price is up $0.72 or 0.81% at $89.09.

Gold is higher by $4.50 or 0.23% at $1978.

Meanwhile, as a reminder, the auto strike continues.

In Washington, the "People's House" remains without a leader. It seemed like the GOP would look to elect Patrick McHenry as a temporary interim speaker, but the nominated candidate Jim Jordan of Ohio has balked and now looks for a third vote. There were 22 GOP lawmakers who oppose his candidacy. The vote is scheduled for 10 AM today.

You can watch the proceedings here: