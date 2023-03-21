The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading higher at the open help by stability at financial institutions. The KRE regional banking ETF is trading up by $2.38 or 5.46%. Shares of First Republic are up $3.08 or 25.29%.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average of 287.61 points or 0.89% at 32532.20

S&P index up 40.71 points or 1.03% at 3992.27

NASDAQ index of 114.13 points or 0.98% at 11789.67

Russell 2000 up 36.41 points or 2.09% at 1781.40

The S&P index is currently experiencing a gap above its 100-day moving average, which stands at 3958.37. The index had previously fallen below this moving average on March 9th. Last Thursday, the index closed marginally above the moving average, only to dip below it again on Friday. During yesterday's trading session, sellers appeared to lean against the 100-day moving average, which was at 3957.05, while the session's high price reached 3956.62, just shy of the moving average level.

As long as the S&P index remains above the 100-day moving average, the technical outlook appears more bullish, with the lower 200-day moving average at 3935.08 acting as a risk level for buyers seeking further upside potential. The next target for the index is to surpass the 4015.55 level, which would indicate continued bullish momentum.

In the US debt market yields are sharply higher as traders adjust to a 25 basis point hike and hedge some of the expectations for lower rates sooner rather than later: