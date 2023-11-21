The markets are modestly changed after the FOMC meeting minutes

The snapshot in the Forex market before and after shows

EURUSD moved from 1.0907 to 1.0912, up 5 pips

USDJPY moved from 148.38 to 148.39 , up 1 PIP

GBPUSD moved from 1.2522 to 1.2535, up 13 pips

USDCHF moved from 0.8843 to 0.8837, down 6 pips

USDCAD moved from 1.3696 to 1.3699, up 3 pips

AUDUSD moved from 0.6551 to 0.6555, up 4 pips

NZDUSD moved from 0.6041 to 0.6045, up 4 pips

Looking at the US yields:

2-year yield moved from 4.891% to 4.883%

5-year yield moved from 4.437% to 4.4227%

10-year yield moved from 4.437% to 4.425%

30-year moved from 4.602% to 4.5908%

Looking at the US stock market:

Dow Industrial Average is one from -54.57 points to -76.81 points

S&P index went from -6.94 points to -8.95 points

NASDAQ index went from -86.3 points to -86.7 points

In other markets: