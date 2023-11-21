The markets are modestly changed after the FOMC meeting minutes

The snapshot in the Forex market before and after shows

  • EURUSD moved from 1.0907 to 1.0912, up 5 pips
  • USDJPY moved from 148.38 to 148.39 , up 1 PIP
  • GBPUSD moved from 1.2522 to 1.2535, up 13 pips
  • USDCHF moved from 0.8843 to 0.8837, down 6 pips
  • USDCAD moved from 1.3696 to 1.3699, up 3 pips
  • AUDUSD moved from 0.6551 to 0.6555, up 4 pips
  • NZDUSD moved from 0.6041 to 0.6045, up 4 pips

Looking at the US yields:

  • 2-year yield moved from 4.891% to 4.883%
  • 5-year yield moved from 4.437% to 4.4227%
  • 10-year yield moved from 4.437% to 4.425%
  • 30-year moved from 4.602% to 4.5908%

Looking at the US stock market:

  • Dow Industrial Average is one from -54.57 points to -76.81 points
  • S&P index went from -6.94 points to -8.95 points
  • NASDAQ index went from -86.3 points to -86.7 points

In other markets:

  • Crude oil went from $77.71 to $77.68
  • Gold went from $1998.14 to $2000.22.
  • Silver went from $23.78 to $23.83
  • Bitcoin moved from $36,896 to $37,039