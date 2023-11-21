The markets are modestly changed after the FOMC meeting minutes
The snapshot in the Forex market before and after shows
- EURUSD moved from 1.0907 to 1.0912, up 5 pips
- USDJPY moved from 148.38 to 148.39 , up 1 PIP
- GBPUSD moved from 1.2522 to 1.2535, up 13 pips
- USDCHF moved from 0.8843 to 0.8837, down 6 pips
- USDCAD moved from 1.3696 to 1.3699, up 3 pips
- AUDUSD moved from 0.6551 to 0.6555, up 4 pips
- NZDUSD moved from 0.6041 to 0.6045, up 4 pips
Looking at the US yields:
- 2-year yield moved from 4.891% to 4.883%
- 5-year yield moved from 4.437% to 4.4227%
- 10-year yield moved from 4.437% to 4.425%
- 30-year moved from 4.602% to 4.5908%
Looking at the US stock market:
- Dow Industrial Average is one from -54.57 points to -76.81 points
- S&P index went from -6.94 points to -8.95 points
- NASDAQ index went from -86.3 points to -86.7 points
In other markets:
- Crude oil went from $77.71 to $77.68
- Gold went from $1998.14 to $2000.22.
- Silver went from $23.78 to $23.83
- Bitcoin moved from $36,896 to $37,039