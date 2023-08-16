Major stock indices are not doing well heading into the close. The Dow Industrial Average is the best performer with a decline of -0.44%. The S&P index is down -0.64% and the NASDAQ index is down -0.98%.
Looking at the hourly chart, the NASDAQ is trading at its lowest level since June 27 and getting closer to a swing area between 13334.12 and 13441.56. Below that, and the 38.2% retracement of the move-up from the March 13 low would be the next major target at 13123.40.
Yields are moving higher and near their highs for the day:
- 2 year 4.980% +2.6 basis points
- 10 year 4.264% +4.3 basis points
- 30 year 4.362% +4.4 basis points
The USD is moving higher:
- EURUSD moved to a new low for the week at 1.08709. The price also moved back below the 61.8% retracement of the move-up from the end of May low to the July high at 1.08801 (close risk in the short-term).
- USDJPY extended above a swing area at 145.90 and has continued the momentum. The price is trading at 146.35. The 145.90 level is now a close risk level.
- GBPUSD has cracked back below its 200-hour moving average at 1.27219. The New York session low reached 1.27106. The pair is still higher on the day after better-than-expected CPI took the price higher in the European session. The 100 hour moving average at 1.2699 is the next downside target.