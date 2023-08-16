Major stock indices are not doing well heading into the close. The Dow Industrial Average is the best performer with a decline of -0.44%. The S&P index is down -0.64% and the NASDAQ index is down -0.98%.

Looking at the hourly chart, the NASDAQ is trading at its lowest level since June 27 and getting closer to a swing area between 13334.12 and 13441.56. Below that, and the 38.2% retracement of the move-up from the March 13 low would be the next major target at 13123.40.

NASDAQ index moves to the lowest level since June 27

Yields are moving higher and near their highs for the day:

2 year 4.980% +2.6 basis points

10 year 4.264% +4.3 basis points

30 year 4.362% +4.4 basis points

The USD is moving higher: